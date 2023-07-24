WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Week three of the football season for the Baylor Bears will bring with it a matchup against an FCS opponent, with Dave Aranda’s team set to face the LIU Sharks.

The matchup will be a second straight for the Bears against an FCS team from the state of New York, after they opened the 2022 season with a 69-10 win over Albany.

In the Sharks, Baylor will go up against a relatively new D1 Football program, as this will only be the fifth year in which LIU will have played at the FCS level.

That doesn’t mean that the program doesn’t have D1 experience in its ranks, with head coach Ron Cooper readying for his second season at the helm, following a stint at Alabama.

The Sharks also have plenty of momentum heading into the 2023 campaign as well, as they are coming off a D1 program high four wins, as they ended the season on a four-game winning streak.

The common denominator in those wins was the guy under center, as sophomore quarterback Luca Stanzani took over late in the season and went undefeated as the starter. Part of that success, especially through the air, came thanks to the fact that he has two Preseason All-NEC weapons to throw to in tight end Owen Glascoe and wide receiver Davon Wells.

Meanwhile, the Sharks ranked near the bottom in total defense last season, but thrived off of turnovers, as they led the Northeast Conference with 23 forced turnovers. They also have a dominant force up front in Eric O’Neill, who found his rhythm in the final four game as well, in which he recorded six sacks and 14 tackles for loss.

The game against LIU is set for Saturday, September 16th at 11:00 am.