COVID-19 Forcing Baylor to Define Base Plays With Interchangeable Personnel

WACO — The Baylor Bears are not alone in making plans to combat COVID taking out parts of their team.

Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda said his team is working through their ‘baseline plays’ in the event personnel groups are adversely affected by COVID-19.

“Now, it’s like, ‘Hey, we’ve got these different personnel systems.’ But somewhere there’s a baseline of ‘Hey, these are our plays, and regardless of who we’ve got in the game, we can run these plays,’” Aranda said. “So, it’s not this personnel equals that, this personnel equals that. It’s like, ‘Hey, here’s these plays. And if we’ve got tight ends, we can be in ‘12’ personnel. If we don’t, we’re in ’10 personnel’ And so on and so forth. So, whatever we need to, we can put people out there and effectively play.”

Aranda said they cannot withstand too many hits to their offensive line.

“I know for me, it would come down to the big people, the O-line and the D-line,” Aranda said. “If you get to a point where you’re O-Line is down or your D-line is down – the O-line particularly – there’s not a bunch of body types that you could put into that position and play it effectively.”