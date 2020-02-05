Culture is Key For No. 1 Baylor Men’s Basketball

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Men’s basketball team is soaring to dizzying heights these days sitting at 20-1 on the season.

The Bears have passed virtually every test this season including the one they got from a feisty Kansas State team on Monday night.

“This is a talented league,” junior guard Macio Teague. “They have a lot of good players on their team and they showed up we’re, I mean we’re a pretty good team and they showed up tonight against us though tribute to them.”

The Bears sweep their sun flower state rivals on their respective home floors in the same season for the first time ever. Head Coach Scott Drew attributes the success of this team this year to the culture in the locker room.

“We’ve got a bunch of blue collar hard working guys live in the gym, and most of them were not talked about since they were in eighth grade or sixth grade,” Drew said. “As a coach you love it when you come to work and you got guys already in the gym and you love it when you even you got guys in the gym because that means they care.”