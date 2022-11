WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX 44) — Abram Smith took another step towards pursuing a professional football career on Wednesday, when the D.C. Defenders selected him with the first pick of the XFL Draft as part of the offensive skill round.

The pick is IN.



With the first selection in the Offensive Skill round, the @XFLDefenders select RB Abram Smith.



Presented by @ZipRecruiter. pic.twitter.com/yMQdIePWMQ — XFL (@XFL2023) November 16, 2022 Smith will now get a chance to continue his career with the Defenders, after the New Orleans Saints cut him prior to the 2022-23 NFL season.

During his senior season at Baylor, Smith was one of the most prolific running backs in college football, as he rushed for 1,601 yards and 12 touchdowns.