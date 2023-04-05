WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Another member of the Baylor Basketball team is in the Transfer Portal as of Wednesday afternoon, with guard Dale Bonner becoming the latest to do so.

Bonner was a reserve guard during his two seasons in Waco, but certainly made some big plays for the Bears when his name was called.

In those two seasons with Baylor, Bonner played in 60 games for the Bears, while averaging just over 18 minutes and four points per game.

With that most recent move, six members of last season’s roster will not be back for the 2023-24 basketball season.