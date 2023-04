WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor guard Dale Bonner announced on Monday that he’s transferring back to his home state to play for Ohio State.

Bonner is the fourth guard on the 2022 roster that is no longer on the Bears roster, after Keyonte George and Adam Flagler left for the NBA draft and LJ Cryer transferred to Houston.

Bonner grew up in Cleveland, Ohio before coming to Baylor. He averaged 3.9 points per game as a Bear and stepped up in the absence of Keyonte George in the 2022-23 season.