WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After another stellar performance against a top team in the country, Baylor junior Dariana Orme was named the Big 12’s Pitcher of the Week.

When it was all said and done, Orme pitched nine innings in Knoxville against fourth-ranked Tennessee without giving up a single earned run.

It continue what has been a great season for Orme, who owns a sub-one ERA, while striking out 35 more batters than she’s allowed hits to in 2023.

With the most recent honor, she becomes the first Baylor Bear to be named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week in a single season since Gia Rodoni in 2018.