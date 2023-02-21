WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After a stellar showing this past weekend, Baylor junior right hander Dariana Orme earned two national pitching honors on Tuesday.

It started with national recognition, as she was named the pitcher of the week by the NFCA. The conference also recognized her as she earned the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honor as well.

The awards come after a week in which Orme threw 11 innings for the Bears, while striking out 12 batters and not allowing a single earned run.

Those outings included an 81-pitch Perfect Game in a 3-0 win over Stephen F. Austin in which she struck out a career high 10 batters.

Orme and her teammates will next be in action on Friday, February 24th when they host Minnesota in the Baylor Invitational. First pitch is schedule for 3:00 pm.