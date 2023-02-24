WACO, TX (FOX 44) — A week after throwing the first seven-inning perfect game in program history, Baylor right hander Dariana Orme followed it up with a complete game no-hitter as the Bears took down No. 21 Maryland 5-0.

Meanwhile, on the other end, the Baylor offense continued to click, as Sydney Collazos put the Bears on the board early with an RBI single to right field in the second inning. Shaylon Govan then followed it up with another three-run homerun against a ranked foe in the third inning, as Baylor went up 4-0 and never looked back.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME @shaylongovan?!!



After a 3-run HR ultimately proved to be the difference vs. No. 1 #Oklahoma last weekend, Shaylon Govan follows it up with another 3-run HR against No. 21 #Maryland. #Baylor leads 5-0 in the fifth. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/YRDuUfxkhu — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) February 24, 2023

With the win, the Bears improved to 9-1 on the season, which is tied for their best start through 10 games since 2011, when they started 10-0.