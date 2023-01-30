WACO, TX (FOX 44) — For a second straight week, Baylor first year forward Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is the Big 12’s Freshman of the Week.

In the lone game for the Bears this past week, Littlepage-Buggs recorded another double-double, as she finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the win over Texas Tech.

The double-double is the freshman’s eighth of the season, which is the team lead and tied for 41st nationally.

In her debut season in the green and gold, she is averaging 9.8 points and 9 rebounds per game.

Littlepage-Buggs currently leads the Big 12 with four freshman of the week awards. She becomes the first Bear to earn four in a season since Lauren Cox in the 2016-17 season.

Baylor Women’s Basketball will next be in action on Wednesday, February 1st when the Bears host Kansas at 7:00 pm.