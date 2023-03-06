WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After a standout first season in Waco, Baylor freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs was named the unanimous Big 12 Freshman of the year on Monday.

With the honor, Buggs becomes the fourth Baylor Bears to be named the conference’s top freshman, and the first to win the award since Nina Davis in 2014.

During the regular season, she was a double-double machine for Baylor, as she finished with 14 double-doubles, and was the top freshman rebounder in the country at 9.5 per game.

Meanwhile, the Bears were led in terms of All-Big 12 selections by junior guard Sarah Andrews, who is an All-Big 12 first team member. During the regular season, she was one of the top offensive options in the conference, as she finished sixth in scoring and fifth in assists.

Also earning All-Big 12 recognition is senior Caitlin Bickle, who also earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Defensive team. This comes after her best statistical season in the green and gold, as she finished with six double-doubles.

Rounding out the All-Big 12 representation for Baylor is Littlepage-Buggs, who earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention recognition, while also being a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 Freshman team, along with teammate Bella Fontleroy.