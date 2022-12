WACO, TX (FOX 44) — For the third time this basketball season, a Baylor Bear has won the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Week honor, as Darianna Littlepage-Buggs brought home the award.

📰 https://t.co/ei1wWov9Kz pic.twitter.com/wuJ9fOngaj — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) December 12, 2022 The freshman from Oklahoma City recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds in the Bears’ win over UT-Arlington on Wednesday.

The double-double was her third of the season, as she is averaging 8.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

Baylor will next be in action on Thursday, December 15th as the Bears will host Tennessee State at 11:00 am.