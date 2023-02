WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The list of accolades for Darianna Littlepage-Buggs continues to grow as the star Baylor freshman earned her fourth-straight Big-12 Freshman of the Week honor on Monday.

Buggs’ eleven double-doubles are the most in the Big-12 conference. She averages 9.9 points per game and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Buggs is the first Baylor player since Nina Davis in 2014 to win the award at least six times.