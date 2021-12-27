WACO, TX — After suffering a shoulder injury in the Big 12 Championship Game, Dave Aranda does not expect quarterback Blake Shapen to be available in the Sugar Bowl.

According to Aranda, Shapen has not participated in practice since leading the Bears to the win over Oklahoma State, and winning the Big 12 Championship Game Most Outstanding Player award.

The freshman from Shreveport, Louisiana has been everything the Bears have needed in relief for Gerry Bohanon. In three games played, Shapen threw for 596 yards and five touchdowns.

Speaking of Bohanon, Aranda wouldn’t say for sure whether or not Bohanon will play against Ole Miss, but did say that he is looking the best that he has since suffering a hamstring injury, and that he’s able to do everything that he was pre injury.

The Bears will depart for New Orleans on Wednesday and will take on the Rebels on January 1, 2022 at 7:45 pm.