Dave Aranda Hopeful Both Sides of Ball Bring out the Best in Each Other

WACO, TX — Baylor’s annual green and gold game is tomorrow afternoon, and fans will get a first hand look, at real time game speed between both sides of the ball. Dave Aranda is hopeful that his players will bring out the best in each other.

“I’d like to be able to play together as a team,” Dave Aranda said. “To have it where it’s team, unit, me, and so I think that when we’re competing on both sides, as a team we’re getting better and think for the offense when we’re having success, that whatever position is on that side, being elevated, but then is also really pushing the defense.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 noon at McLane Stadium.

