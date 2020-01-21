Dave Aranda Knows What It Takes to Win A Title

WACO, Texas — Less than a week after confetti was raining down on Dave Aranda he was showered with praise during his introductory press conference on Monday morning at the Baylor Club.

Mack Rhoades said the program was ‘flying forward’ as Aranda inherits an 11-win team from a year ago, and the on-field goal for this team is singular.

“If we’re going to do this, let’s do this at the highest level,” Rhoades said. “I really believe this. With Coach Aranda and our young men and the staff that he’s going to assemble and Dr. Livingstone and all of you and Jeramiah and our great, great staff, we’re going to take a run at a National Championship. And nothing less is acceptable, and that’s where we’re headed.”

Aranda knows what that takes playing an integral role for LSU’s 15-0 national championship team. He has a wealth of experience and knowledge learning from a variety of coaches, and runs like the one he went on at LSU have shaped him into the man that hopes to lead a charge of his own at Baylor.

“When you can be yourself and feel confident in who you are and love on your players and build connections, those connections will get through and be strong,” Aranda said. “You saw that with Coach O and the way he empowered our staff and empowered that community there in Baton Rouge.”