WACO, TX — On Tuesday, Baylor Head Football Coach Dave Aranda was named one of the nine finalists for the Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award.

So far this season, Aranda has led the Bears to an 11-2 record and a Big 12 Championship. The nine-win improvement from last year already represents the largest single season win improvement in program history.

The Bear Bryant Awards program also named Aranda as its Big 12 Conference Coach of the Year, and Aranda is the only finalist from the Big 12.

The Bear Bryant Award goes annually to the best college football coach for his contribution on and off the field. The award is also the only one selected after all bowls have been played.

The awards is named after legendary Alabama Head Football Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, who won six national titles during his time in Tuscaloosa.