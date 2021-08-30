Dave Aranda on Ida Victims: ‘Our prayers are with them for sure.’

WACO — Dave Aranda came to Baylor after spending four seasons at LSU from 2016-2019 and in the wake of Hurricane Ida his thoughts are still with the people of South Louisiana.

“I know I have a lot of personal friends that — everyone decides to stay and hunker down and so your prayers are with them, for sure,” Aranda said.

He also said they have some players and coaches whose families are affected by the aftermath of the storm and they are trying to do whatever they can to help.

“We have a few players that have relatives, [on the Gulf Coast] and so we’re in the process of communicating with both our players that are here and their relatives that are there,” he said. “[We’re] finding ways that we can help their certain relatives that are under a fair amount of stress and adversity right now. And so we’re trying to find ways — with what we are allowed to do. We will do to try to help.”