WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Big 12 conference announced their attendees for the annual Big 12 Media Days on July 12th-13th and Baylor is bringing five players along with Dave Aranda.

New look. New feel. Same league. pic.twitter.com/QLzs2ARG6E — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) June 28, 2023

The Big 12 Media Days are broken up into two groups and it’ll be the first with the four new members from the American Athletic Conference.

Baylor joins BYU, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas on the first day on Wednesday, July 12th.

The second day on Thursday, July 13th features UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas tech and West Vriginia.