WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda is staying put for now and will return to the program to coach the 2024 season the University confirmed to Fox 44 Sports on Sunday.

Aranda’s time at Baylor certainly has seen its ups and downs, with the lowest points being a 2-10 2020 season and a 3-9 finish to this year.

The University still has hope that Aranda can bring the same type of success that he led Baylor to during the 2021 season in which the Bears totaled the most wins in program history in a single season on their way to winning the Big 12 Championship and Sugar Bowl.

Aranda promised changes and a “rejuvenated spirit” after a disappointing 2023 campaign and didn’t wait long to make a move.

A day after the final regular season game, Aranda fired offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes. This marks the second-straight season that Dave Aranda has let go of his offensive coordinator.

Baylor ranked 70th in the FBS, 11th in the Big 12 in total offense with Grimes calling the plays, only totaling 377.8 yards per game.