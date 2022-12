TEXAS (FOX 44) — Richard Reese and Bryce Anderson are the offensive and defensive freshmen of the year, respectively, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football announced on Wednesday.

Reese set a program record for the Baylor Bears by rushing for 962 yards in his first season in Waco. He also added 14 touchdowns, the most by a Bear since 2014.

In College Station, Bryce Anderson turned heads this season as a leader for the Aggies defense, becoming a force in the back end for Texas A&M.