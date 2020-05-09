Despite Strange Circumstances Baylor’s Dave Aranda Happy to be Leading The Bears

WACO — Baylor’s Dave Aranda waited over 23 years to become a head coach and after just a few months his plans for his first spring were scrapped by COVID-19.

Aranda has had other opportunities to make the jump to the Head Coaches Chair, but waited for the one that fit him best, and has said Baylor is that Job. When asked knowing what he knows now, if he would still make the move to Baylor and without hesitation said yes he would.

“It’s given us — it’s given me the opportunity to know our coaches better, I really feel that,” Aranda said. “We get to know our players, probably better as people. “The thing that you don’t get, is how we respond on the grass, which is a lot of ways, is probably the most important thing in terms of knowing your team and knowing who you have both as teachers and coaches and as athletes. Off the grass though the ability to really connect and kind of get to know what makes people tick and stuff I really feel we’ve put a lot of work into that.”

Aranda and his coaches are getting set to have another installation period virtually, which will be their second session. But as the shut-down has gone on, they have shifted some of that focus away from football.

“The longer that we’ve been in this situation, working virtually, like we have, the more it’s been the health and wellness of our players. More of the talks have revolved around getting to know their situation and getting to know their concerns and their feelings. There’s also been a fair amount of connecting with parents, it filtered away from heavy heavy football.”