Despite Strange Circumstances The Goal Remains The Same for Baylor Volleyball

Baylor’s Yossiana Prerssley (22) spikes the ball between Wisconsin’s Dana Tettke (16) and Sydney Hilley (2) during a semifinal game of the NCAA Div I Women’s Volleyball Championships, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

WACO — The Baylor Volleyball team ended last season at the Final Four and even though the year has been full of changes and challenges they are back nearly 16 months later with a chance to make a second-straight trip.

This year their are only 48 teams in the tournament. The Top 16 seeds — of which Baylor is one — will get a first round bye. The entire tournament is taking place in a bubble at the CHI Center in Omaha, Nebraska about five months later than normal.

But this team has Final Four experience and championship expectations, no matter where the tournament is or what it looks like.