Despite Up-And-Down Day Aranda Never Lost Faith in Brewer

WACO — Charlie Brewer had his third multi-interception game of his career on Saturday at West Virginia.

Brewer also threw for three touchdowns on the day including one to cap off a game-tying drive late in the 4th quarter. Those big plays in the clutch are why his head coach never wavered and let him play through a slow day by his standards.

“I look at that last touchdown drive to tie it up there at the end, and that’s Charlie Brewer right there,” Head Coach Dave Aranda said. “And so I’ve seen it on tape, and I’ve heard about it but to go through it, where a guy’s just making plays a lot out of just willpower is pretty cool to be around.”

Brewer’s other multi-interceptions games were in 2018 at West Virginia where he was picked 3 times and 2019 against Texas Tech where he was also picked off three times. In the games following those two outings Brewer combined to throw for 368 yards and 3 touchdowns.