Didi Richards’ Sacrifices Are Paying Off in Her Senior Season

WACO — Didi Richards passed Kristy Wallace in Baylor’s regular season finale for 3rd all time in Career assists at Baylor.

Richards finds herself behind only Niya Johnson and Odyssey Sims on that list, but unlike those players Richards has really only been Baylor’s primary ball handler for a season.

“It was more of a sacrifice,” Richards said. “Because it’s my senior year. I was just getting comfortable, with two years at the wing position. I moved my senior year, when I was supposed to be getting looked at for jobs when I was supposed to be getting looking at for Drafts and my next part of my life. It was like okay well is that gonna ruin my draft stock or whatever? but I think it was worth it. It was well worth it.”

Richards’ head coach Kim Mulkey has seen a lot of great players come and go but she finds Didi’s transition impressive.

“She gets thrown into the point guard position this year, basically, because we got to let some others grow up,” Mulkey said. “And for her to be third all time, [in assists] there’s just one word that can describe that, impressive.”