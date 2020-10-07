Disruptive Defense Serves as a Bright Spot for Baylor Football, Early

WACO — Baylor has tallied 18 tackles for loss in their two games this season and is coming off a game against West Virginia where they forced their first three turnovers of the season.

“That’s something that we preached, is taking the ball away and creating negative plays,” Junior linebacker Terrel Bernard said. “We did that in the first half. We didn’t do as well in the second half as we needed to to win.”

The turnovers are also something this defense harps on and the three on Saturday kept them in the game, while the offense struggled.

“Every week, we try to get three turnovers that’s our goal every week,” Junior Jalen Pitre said. “It really didn’t have anything to do with the offense. We’re just going out every week and we’re trying to execute it and turn the ball over as much as possible.”