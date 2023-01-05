WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After months of speculation as to why Kentucky transfer Dre’una Edwards hasn’t been eligible to play, Edwards took to social media to explain why.

Edwards said she took extra hours academically to meet the requirement imposed by the NCAA. Now that that hurdle is completed, all that’s left is her former coach Kyra Elzy is to sign her final waiver.

Fox 44 received a statement from Elzy after Dre’una Edwards went public with her situation.

We reached out to Kentucky Athletics following Dre'una Edwards statement earlier today concerning her eligibility status for this season at Baylor.



Below is the statement we were given from Kentucky Head Women's Basketball Coach Kyra Elzy. pic.twitter.com/mEN1FP8RNx — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) January 5, 2023

Baylor women’s basketball head coach Nicki Collen said she hopes Dre can get back on the court but is proud of the steps she’s taken to get to this point academically.

Here's what #Baylor HC Nicki Collen had to say about Dre'una Edwards' (@DreeEdwards44) situation waiting for #Kentucky to grant her eligibility waiver. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/bQMZ9zKk06 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) January 5, 2023

If Edwards’ waiver request is not granted by Kentucky, she will be forced to sit out and still have two years of eligibility left following this year.