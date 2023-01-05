WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After months of speculation as to why Kentucky transfer Dre’una Edwards hasn’t been eligible to play, Edwards took to social media to explain why.
Edwards said she took extra hours academically to meet the requirement imposed by the NCAA. Now that that hurdle is completed, all that’s left is her former coach Kyra Elzy is to sign her final waiver.
Fox 44 received a statement from Elzy after Dre’una Edwards went public with her situation.
Baylor women’s basketball head coach Nicki Collen said she hopes Dre can get back on the court but is proud of the steps she’s taken to get to this point academically.
If Edwards’ waiver request is not granted by Kentucky, she will be forced to sit out and still have two years of eligibility left following this year.