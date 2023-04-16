WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor head men’s basketball coach joined elite company, being inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

Congratulations to #Baylor's @BUDREW who was officially inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame tonight.



🗣️:"I can't thank the community enough… when we had that national championship parade, to see the joy you all had, there's nothing that brought me more joy." #SicEm pic.twitter.com/7Q9jmhsQHZ — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) April 16, 2023

Drew was one of eight inductees on Saturday, including:

Robert Brazile

Jose Cruz

Carlette Guidry-Falkquay

Priest Holmes

Adrian Peterson

Cynthia Potter

Michael Strahan

If there’s anyone deserving of the honor, Scott Drew’s resume stacks up against the best of the best.

Drew built Baylor from the ground up, eventually leading the Bears to a national title in 2021. His 422 wins leading Baylor are the most in program history by a longshot, with Bill Henderson checking in at No. 2 with 201.

He joins the 2023 class and more than 400 other Texas legends in sharing the lifetime accolade.