WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor head men’s basketball coach joined elite company, being inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday night.
Drew was one of eight inductees on Saturday, including:
- Robert Brazile
- Jose Cruz
- Carlette Guidry-Falkquay
- Priest Holmes
- Adrian Peterson
- Cynthia Potter
- Michael Strahan
If there’s anyone deserving of the honor, Scott Drew’s resume stacks up against the best of the best.
Drew built Baylor from the ground up, eventually leading the Bears to a national title in 2021. His 422 wins leading Baylor are the most in program history by a longshot, with Bill Henderson checking in at No. 2 with 201.
He joins the 2023 class and more than 400 other Texas legends in sharing the lifetime accolade.