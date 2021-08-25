Earning His Stripes: Dillon Doyle Has Made Himself a Fixture in the Baylor Defense

WACO — Dillon Doyle came in late last year but flashed at times during his first season with the Bears in 2020.

After a full offseason Doyle has a much better feel for things including his teammates.

“I really do feel tight with this team,” Doyle said. “It’s a connection I haven’t had before. I go out there and I can have a conversation with all 11 of those players, I can get after them and they can get after me and nobody takes offense to it. So I think that’s a mark of an improving team, at least.”

Doyle earned the respect of his teammates who voted him as a ‘single-digit’, jersey numbers awarded to the toughest players on the team. Fellow single-digit club member Terrel Bernard, is happy to see his teammate’s hard work rewarded.

“Dillon’s one of the hardest working guys, if not the hardest working guy on the team,” Bernard said. “I have the utmost respect for him. He’s probably the best teammate I’ve ever had. So that was a big thing. You know, him finally getting able to being able to get number five.”