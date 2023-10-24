WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Following another standout series this past weekend, Baylor’s Elise McGhee is the Big 12’s Offensive Play of the Week

During Baylor’s two match sweep of UCF, McGhee recorded 32 kills, adding to her team lead in the category, as she now has 235 on the season.

McGhee continues to be a huge part of the Bears offense this season, ranking fifth in the conference in kills per set, while also ranking second on the team with 16 aces.

Baylor Volleyball will next be in action on Thursday, October 26th when the Bears travel to Austin to take on Texas.