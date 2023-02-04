WACO, TX (FOX 44) — An emotional day at the Ferrell Center brought back a beloved face to the court when Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua checked in with 13:05 remaining the first half.

Watch: Memorable first half here at the Ferrell Center.



My view of #Baylor MBB's @JonathanTchamwa's return to the court – checking in with 13:05 left in the first half and nailing a three to a thunderous roar from the #SicEm crowd. Welcome back, Jon! pic.twitter.com/O0tfYheUEe — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) February 4, 2023

The Bears took a four-point lead into the half after trading buckets with the Red Raiders. After that, it was all Baylor basketball for the rest of the afternoon.

The No. 11 Bears went on a 24-5 run in the second half to take a 25-point lead en route to a 27-point win.

Great win for #Baylor MBB today – Bears coast to a 89-62 win over #TexasTech. Full highlights coming up tonight at 9 on Fox 44. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/XwfQBoPEmL — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) February 4, 2023

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua finished with 8 points, 2/2 from three-point range in 13 minutes.

Baylor moves on to face Oklahoma on Wednesday, February 8th at 8:00 p.m.