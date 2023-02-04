WACO, TX (FOX 44) — An emotional day at the Ferrell Center brought back a beloved face to the court when Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua checked in with 13:05 remaining the first half.
The Bears took a four-point lead into the half after trading buckets with the Red Raiders. After that, it was all Baylor basketball for the rest of the afternoon.
The No. 11 Bears went on a 24-5 run in the second half to take a 25-point lead en route to a 27-point win.
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua finished with 8 points, 2/2 from three-point range in 13 minutes.
Baylor moves on to face Oklahoma on Wednesday, February 8th at 8:00 p.m.