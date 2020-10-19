‘Everyone is Negative’ Baylor Is Full Speed Ahead with Texas on The Horizon

WACO — The Baylor Football team was back on the practice field this Sunday for the first time since October seventh, after shutting things down for about ten days.

Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda felt his team was as energized as they could possibly be after their 10-day lay-off.

“I think it was the start of some momentum,” Aranda said. “If there could be on a Sunday on a walk-through, we had it. You felt it, so it was pretty cool to be a part of that.”

After getting Sunday’s test results Aranda and the Bears feel like they will have a pretty full deck for Saturday’s game against Texas.

“As far as getting 11 guys on offense and defense, I feel really good about that,” Aranda said. “We had our tests yesterday, and everyone is negative, coaches, players, everybody. We’ve been in the right direction for the last couple of those. I feel like by the middle of the week we’ll have most everybody back. So far, so good, headed in the right direction.”

Since the shut down Baylor is getting tested more frequently which has allowed this team to have a clear and immediate understanding of what’s in front of them.

“I think they feel we’re heading in the right direction,” he said. “I think they feel that whatever the day’s event is, whether it’s a meeting or a practice or a school, there’s nothing in the windshield of like hey what’s coming next? They can focus on the here and now, I feel. I’ve felt that here the last couple of days.”

The Bears and The Longhorns are slated for a 2:30 kick in Austin on Saturday.