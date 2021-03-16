Excitement ‘Bubbling’ up for Baylor Men’s Basketball in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Baylor men’s basketball team is getting comfy in their bubble, a place they hope to spend the next three weeks and leave with a national championship trophy.

While the tournament has a much different feel in the bubble after the end to the season this Baylor team has had they are happy to just be in one place for a while.

“In our 14 Days back, we’ve played six games, four at home, two on the road, traveled back about 3500 miles, nine of 14 days on the road,” Head Coach Scott Drew said. “So when you’re just playing prep, playing, prep you really don’t get a chance to practice anything. And I know defensively –our defense since the pause hasn’t been what we’d want it to be and we just haven’t had a chance to practice. It’s very similar to the only shoot one day in three weeks your, your shooting is probably not going to be on so it was great to be able to get after get better.”

After his team was forced to be apart for three weeks Baylor guard Davion Mitchell looks forward to making up for lost time.

“That’s something I’m looking forward to,” Mitchell said “Just because we can have a greater bond. We bond with each other. We play board games with each other, we talk to each other, there’s no distractions outside of this. So I think this is a really good thing for us. I mean, especially after that pause we had earlier this season, we couldn’t be around each other. We’re just making up for that time. And I feel like we’re going to have a great time here together.”