Extra Bases: Baylor’s Andy Thomas Thankful for Extra Season With The Bears

WACO — Baylor Senior baseball player, Andy Thomas, has been a staple in Baylor’s line-up during his time in Waco starting 123 games in his four seasons.

Last year he only got 14 starts and for a while didn’t know if he’d get a chance to start any more.

“I didn’t know if I was gonna come back ,” he said. “I still was in the decision process of, If I could financially make this happen, if I was going to get into law school stuff like that. So my summer didn’t. I mean I threw and I hit a little bit but I didn’t have much, much onfield stuff at all.”

After a nice long lay-off from the game though, Thomas is back and the veteran of the team which comes with it’s jabs from the younger players but Andy is just happy to be back.

“I can’t even explain to you how excited I am to be back and playing again with this program and this team,” he said. “Our coaching staff’s incredible our pitching staff’s incredible our hitters are so underrated. This team has a chance to hit .300 this year in the Big 12. We’re an incredibly deep and talented roster.”

While Thomas is glad to be back, his head coach Steve Rodriguez is, as well.

“He came in here as a leader,” Rodriguez said. “He speaks really well. He’s very well versed in the game. He has a great coaching mind in regards to things to do and how to do it. Those are the things that it’s really hard to coach.”

Thomas and the Bears will open their season two weeks from Friday against Jacksonville State at Baylor Ballpark.