WACO, TX (FOX 44) — It’s out with the old and in with the new in Waco with the Farewell to the Ferrell coming to a close on December 22nd and Baylor basketball ‘moving in’ to the new Foster Pavilion.

Baylor athletics hosted local media including our Weekend Sports Anchor Parker Rehm to take a look at the progress of the new arena.

Ready to take a look at the new Foster Pavilion! #Baylor #SicEm pic.twitter.com/uv0V5kVxcS — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) December 18, 2023

The new stadium will host around 7,500 fans and design will be built to bring fans closer to the action while amplifying the noise.

The Bears break in the new digs on Tuesday, January 2nd when Baylor Men’s Basketball takes on Cornell.