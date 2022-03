WACO, TX — After getting run ruled in its last midweek game, the Baylor Softball team bounced back in a big way as the Bears swept Prairie View A&M in a Tuesday doubleheader.

The highlight of the two game set was Kaci West’s perfect game in Baylor’s 9-0 game one win. The perfect game is the first in program history.

✨HISTORY✨



The first perfect game in Baylor softball history!!!@KaciWestttt, CONGRATS 🤩#SicEm🐻🥎 pic.twitter.com/egnVJSIUES — Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) March 1, 2022 Glenn Moore’s team then finished off the 2-0 day with a 3-2 win in game two as the Bears never trailed the entire day.

They will next be in action on March 5th when they host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the first game of a doubleheader at 12:00 pm.