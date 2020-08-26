Fit for a King: Baylor’s Bradley-King is Acclimating Quite Nicely to His New Team and Scheme

WACO — Baylor landed a talented transfer this offseason when Dave Aranda brought William Bradley-King and his 18.5 sacks from Arkansas State.

“Just hearing the plan they have for us, how they were bringing in a new defensive scheme, I felt like it fit me,” Bradley King Said.

King said he is surrounded by ‘freaks’ at Baylor referring to his teammates skill and athleticism and he looks forward to getting the most out of them and himself.

“I kind of build my resume and my legacy just being me,” he said. “I’m trying to always maximize my potential, and always get better, and that’s where my focus is still.”

With a 6’4″ frame Dave Aranda knows he can really wreak havoc on opposing offenses.

“When he get on the field, he’s a load,” Aranda Said. “We’re going to influence a slide in protection [on the offensive line], I feel. just because of his ability to win one-on-one. Collectively, our defense is working to try to maximize him.”

Defensive Coordinator Ron Roberts had to face Bradley-King’s Arkansas State team in the Sunbelt for the last few seasons so he is well aware of just what he is capable of.

“He’s an elite pass rusher,” Roberts said. “We’re gonna get him in those situations where he can do that. He’s athletic. Football’s important to him. He’s been impressive and the ways handled everything.”

Aranda is no stranger to using big-athletic pass-rushers like Bradley-King during his time at LSU. William saw what he was doing with those guys and instantly became a fan of what Aranda was doing.

“I liked the defensive ends that they had, Arden Key, K’Lavon Chaisson, those guys,” he said. “It really intrigued me how those guys showed their versatility.”

If Bradley-King can get close to the production those two had at LSU he shouldn’t be too hard to spot on Saturdays.

“The defense has kind of evolved to featuring that position,” Aranda said. “I think a lot of that is due to his play to this point.”