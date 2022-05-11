WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Big 12 released its all conference softball teams for the 2022 season, and they included five Baylor Bears.

The headliner of the group was sophomore outfielder McKenzie Wilson, who earned her way onto the All-Big 12 First Team after a regular season in which she hit .411 at the top of the Baylor lineup.

Meanwhile, a pair of standout pitchers in Dariana Orme and Aliyah Binford both made the All-Big 12 Second Team.

Two Bears also found their way onto the All-Freshman Team as Kaci West and Taylor Strain both received that honor.

Next up for Glenn Moore’s team is a matchup against Iowa State in the first round of the Big 12 Softball Tournament. First pitch is set for Thursday, May 12th at noon in Oklahoma City.