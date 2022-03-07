WACO, TX — On Monday, the Big 12 released its regular season awards for the 2021-22 basketball season. NaLyssa Smith and Jordan Lewis both earned individual awards, as the Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Year respectively, while five Bears made All-Big 12 teams.

Smith and Lewis both found themselves on the All-Big 12 First Team. Smith was outstanding as usual, as she led all Big 12 players in both scoring in rebounds. Meanwhile, after transferring in from Alabama, Lewis averaged 11.8 points and 5.3 assists per game.

Sophomore Sarah Andrews was the lone Baylor player on the All-Big 12 Second Team, as she improved her scoring average by over seven points this season, from 4.3 to 11.6 points per game.

Two Bears also earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors as well, as both Queen Egbo and Ja’Mee Asberry were recognized by the conference as well.

Baylor will open up its 2022 Big 12 Tournament on March 11th at 1:30 against either Oklahoma State or Texas Tech.