WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Wednesday morning, the Big 12 Conference released its preseason women’s basketball accolades, with five Baylor Bears earning recognition.

The group was led by Sarah Andrews and Aijha Blackwell, who were both on the All-Big 12 Preseason Team. Last season, Andrews earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Second Team, while Blackwell was on the All-SEC Second Team during her final season at Missouri.

Meanwhile, two more Bears earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors as well, as Ja’Mee Asberry and Dre’Una Edwards both earned that recognition as well.

In terms of individual awards, Blackwell is the preseason pick for the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year coming off a season in which she averaged a double-double for the Tigers.

The Bears also earned another honor as well, as Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is the Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year, as she becomes the eighth Bear to earn that preseason recognition.

Baylor will open up its season on Monday, November 7th at 7:00 pm against Lamar.