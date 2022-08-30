WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Tuesday marked the final cutdown day at the NFL level down to a 53-man roster, and five Baylor Bears turned NFL rookies made the cut for their respective teams.

The five first year players from Baylor who will be on a roster come week one of the regular season are:

Terrel Bernard (Buffalo Bills)

Trestan Ebner (Chicago Bears)

Jalen Pitre (Houston Texans)

Tyquan Thornton (New England Patriots)

JT Woods (Los Angeles Chargers)

The NFL regular season is set to begin on Thursday, September 8th when the Buffalo Bills will go on the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams at 7:20 pm.