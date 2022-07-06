WACO, TX (FOX 44) –On Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference released its Preseason All-Big 12 Football team, as voted on by the conference media, with five Baylor Bears making the cut.

The Bears selected to the preseason team in 2022 are:

Dillon Doyle (Linebacker)

Connor Galvin (Offensive Line)

Jacob Gall (Offensive Line)

Siaki Ika (Defensive Line)

Ben Sims (Tight End)

Baylor’s five selections were the second most in the conference, behind Kansas State’s six all-conference team members.

Two of those All-Big 12 selections will also be headed with Dave Aranda to AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, July 13th for Big 12 Football Media Days. The representatives for the Bears are Dillon Doyle, Bryson Jackson, Grant Miller and Ben Sims.

Baylor will then open up its 2022 football season on Saturday, September 3rd at 6:00 pm against Albany.