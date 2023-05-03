WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Scott Drew and the Baylor Men’s Basketball team received a big time roster boost on Wednesday, with the news that five-star commit Yves Missi would reclassify to the class of 2023.

Missi was originally born in Belgium, but grew up in Cameroon before moving to California to play for Prolific Prep.

Since then, he became the No. 2 prospect in the state of California, and was originally a part of the 2024 recruiting class before making the decision to graduate early.

With the move, he will join a Baylor freshman class that includes fellow five-star recruit Ja’Kobe Walter and four-star point guard Miro Little.