WACO, TX — Baylor big man Flo Thamba will be back for his fifth season with the Bears, he announced on Twitter on Monday.

Thama has been a key piece in the middle for Baylor, especially the past two seasons, as he’s become an every game starter for the Bears.

This past season, Thamba averaged 6.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He did score in double-figures in four of the team’s last six games, and in six of the ten games that the Bears were without Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua following his season ending knee injury.

Thamba’s return means that Baylor will have both of its top two big men back for the 2022-23 season.