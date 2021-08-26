Football Legend Dat Nguyen Featured at Waco Chamber Luncheon

WACO, TX — Dat Nguyen anchored the Aggie’s defense in 1998, leading them to their last conference title, before embarking on a seven year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. Nguyen was the guest speaker at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s annual kickoff luncheon, and he’s a big fan of Dave Aranda.

“He’s exceptional. He’s one of the best humans in the country that I’ve known and met,” Day Nguyen said. “And just to get to revisit with him a little bit more and get reconnected. He is going to be do a phenomenal job.”