For The First Time Since 2017 The Baylor QB Race is Wide Open

WACO — For the first time since 2017 Charlie Brewer does not enter Spring Practice with a leg up to be the team’s starting quarterback and that has left the door wide open for Gerry Bohanon, Jacob Zeno and Blake Shapen.

“I was excited just to know that I could come in, compete at a high level and show what I can do,” Bohanon said. “And just to get in the room with those guys, we all know that we’re going to push each other to be better so we bring the best out of each other.”

Sophomore quarterback Jacob Zeno said while it’s a competition all the quarterbacks are rooting for the other to have success.

“We’re all friends,” Zeno said. “We joke around, we hang out outside of football, but we’re competitive, and we push each other to be better every day.”

Freshman Blake Shapen came to Baylor to play Football and baseball but since, has decided to focus solely on football with a chance to compete for the starting nod.

“It’s fun to be able to come out here and not have something just given to you,” Shapen said. “You have to work for it and put in extra time. So, it’s been it’s been real fun.”