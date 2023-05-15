ARLINGTON, TX — Monday will be a big night for a former Baylor Baseball standout, as pitcher Cody Bradford is set to make his MLB debut.

𝘾𝙤𝙙𝙮 𝙜𝙤𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙘𝙖𝙡𝙡 🌟



The 2018 Big 12 Pitcher of the Year makes his Major League debut tonight for the Texas Rangers!#SicEm 🐻⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/jyBuGMrRRI — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) May 15, 2023

During his time with Baylor, Bradford pitched three seasons for the Bears, and was especially good in 2018. During that campaign in particular, he recorded a 2.51 ERA in 96.2 innings. For his efforts he was named the Big 12’s Pitcher of the Year.

So far this season at the Triple-A level, the former sixth round pick of the Texas Rangers has a 5-1 record in seven starts, with a 0.91 ERA

That debut tonight will come in Arlington, just 30 miles from his hometown of Aledo, against the Atlanta Braves, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm.