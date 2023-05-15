ARLINGTON, TX — Monday will be a big night for a former Baylor Baseball standout, as pitcher Cody Bradford is set to make his MLB debut.
During his time with Baylor, Bradford pitched three seasons for the Bears, and was especially good in 2018. During that campaign in particular, he recorded a 2.51 ERA in 96.2 innings. For his efforts he was named the Big 12’s Pitcher of the Year.
So far this season at the Triple-A level, the former sixth round pick of the Texas Rangers has a 5-1 record in seven starts, with a 0.91 ERA
That debut tonight will come in Arlington, just 30 miles from his hometown of Aledo, against the Atlanta Braves, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm.