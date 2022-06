WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After two seasons in the Green and Gold, Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda is headed to the SEC as he announced that he will transfer to LSU.

This past season, Pineda found success as the leadoff hitter for the Bears, as he hit .300 or better for a second straight season, to go along with seven home runs and 35 RBI.

During his two seasons in Waco, he started 105 games for the Bears, compiling a .410 on base percentage while driving in 68 runs.