SAN ANTONIO, TX (FOX 44) — After a solid first season with the San Antonio Spurs, former Baylor Bear Jeremy Sochan was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie Second team on Monday.

This past season, Sochan averaged exactly 11 points per game as a rookie for the Spurs, but continued to improve offensively as the season progressed. He wrapped up the campaign with his best month offensively as he averaged 16.7 points per game in the month of March.

All-in-all, he earned 66 of 10 votes for the second team, and was the only Big 12 representative on the NBA All-Rookie teams.