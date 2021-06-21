Former Baylor Bear KC Lightfoot Punches Ticket to Tokyo

KC Lightfoot celebrates during the finals of the men’s pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Monday, June 21, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Former Baylor standout pole vaulter KC Lightfoot set an outdoor personal best of 19-2.25 (5.85m) en route to finishing top-3 Monday evening at Hayward Field to earn a spot on the United States Olympic Team.

In the first meet ever for three American pole vaulters to clear 19-2.25, Lightfoot tied for second to advance to Tokyo. The Lee’s Summit, Mo., native is joined by Chris Nilsen (19-4.25, 5.90m) and Sam Kendricks (19-2.25, 5.85m) on Team USA.

Lightfoot is the third Baylor track & field alum (fourth across all sports) to punch a ticket to Tokyo. Trayvon Bromell won the 100 meters United States Championship to advance, Wil London III was selected to the 4×400-meter relay pool, and Brittney Griner earned a spot on the U.S. Women’s Basketball squad.

Baylor still has Tuesdi Tidwell (pole vault), Aaliyah Miller (800 meters), Olicia Williams (800 meters), Lauren Paquette (10,000 meters) and Maggie Montoya (10,000 meters) yet to compete at the Trials, which run through Sunday, June 27.

For continued updates on Olympic Trials and the Baylor track & field team, follow the team’s social media accounts: @BaylorTrack.